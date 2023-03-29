Conn. (WTNH) — We first introduced you to this nonagenarian two years ago; she is spunky, she is kind and she spreads positivity through her fitness classes.



Miss Ann is still hard at work, proving she is a warrior — a warrior hard to forget.

When we first met Miss Ann in 2021, she was hard at work, muscling through the pandemic and leading fitness classes at the Orange Senior Center.

In 2023, at 96-years-old, Miss Ann is still flexing. She said that all the classmates sit there with a smile on their faces and are “giving it 110%.” The oldest member of her class is 100-years-old.

“I do have an attitude of gratitude,” Miss Ann said. “How can I be depressed when I’m so blessed?”

And if you think at 96-year-old Miss Ann has plans of slowing down… Guess again!

“This is our newest thing,” Ann said while drumming on a yoga ball. “We have 10 drummers drumming every Thursday. Come join us… its fun!”