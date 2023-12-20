These are the memories Bobbi Tar of Ansonia holds onto. Her mom holding her tight when she was just a young girl. Her father’s charm and her mom’s big, beautiful smile.

“That’s all I wish I had was more time,” Tar said.

In 2013, Tar’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“She was living her best life then all of a sudden, my bother called and said something is wrong with mom” recalled Tar.

From that point on, Tar has become a beacon of hope for the Alzheimer’s community.

“My way of giving back. There was nothing I could do for my mom at that point in time but I wanted to do something meaningful, something productive for the future of Alzheimer’s.”

From advocating for families at the state capitol, to raising awareness and funds to coordinate Fairfield County walks for the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut, which is one of her favorite fundraisers.

“It’s hard to put into words what that experience is like. But I want people to come there I want people to feel a sense of home and a place for them to be with others who understand what they are going through.”

Sadly, Tar lost her mother to Alzheimer’s in 2018. Her father passed away just seven months later from vascular dementia.

“It was very hard to see them suffer.”

Today, she holds this purple flower high- a symbol for those who’ve lost a loved one from the terrible disease. “Unfortunately, this is one of those diseases where there is no cure.”

December 21st is the winter solstice. The least amount of sun will shine, an especially difficult day for those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers,

“It’s a hard day. It’s a struggling day. Any change is a hard day for someone living with Alzheimer’s.”

So, Tar is asking you to join her and raise awareness.

“Get out there, wear your purple. Make it be known that this is the hardest day for those caregivers and those living with Alzheimer’s.. Be a warrior.”

Over the last 10 years, Tar has fundraised nearly 100,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut. If you would like to donate or learn more, click here.