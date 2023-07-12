(WTNH) — It started with a signed promise.

“I still remember the first day I met Mekhi. I walked into his mother’s house, he’s sitting at a little table with a little sweater vest on and we signed a contract that said we are going to basically say we are going to give this a shot for a year, and that’s turned into 10 years and they’ve been wonderful,” said Alex Beck, Big Brother of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut.

Mekhi McCoter joined the mentoring organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut, all those years ago to help mold him into a better young man.

“I did because generally, I was in a lot of trouble at that point in time, I didn’t feel like I could listen to depend to anybody,” McCoter said.

That’s when Alex Beck stepped in.

“I had a pretty rough childhood in terms of no structure, and I realized that I am here today in the position that I am in today because I had mentors,” Beck said, “and knowing the value those mentors had to me — why wouldn’t I want to do that for someone else?”

Over the past decade, these two have become family.

“I was very angry at one point in time, so he changed my perspective of: it’s not what you can do about it now, but how you can move past it or deal with it,” McCoter said.

Beck noted that McCoter “changed my life as well.”

Since that day In McCoters’ mother’s kitchen, McCoter has gone on to be president of his class at Eli Whitney Technical Highschool and was named the 2023 Youth of the Year by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut.

A lot of that is thanks to his Big Brother, Beck.

“He helped change a lot of perspectives I felt about a lot of different things,” McCoter said,.

“His mom and I locked eyes, and she just kept saying, ‘We did it Alex, we did it,’” Beck said.

They’re brothers not because of blood, but because of a promise.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” Beck said. “I am honored to know this man from the boy he was to the man he is, and I know he is going to go on and do amazing things.”

McCoter is already off to amazing things. He recently enlisted in the U.S Army Reserve as a patient administration specialist.

Find out more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut here.