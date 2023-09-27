BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s difficult to hear these Branford firefighters, not because of the firetruck, but because of the party going on in the back! Mullet style! You know, where it’s business in the front – party in the back.

All jokes aside, Firefighter Michael Olejarzzyk tells News 8 that Branford’s bravest are growing these “(hair)dos” for a great cause.

“Mullets for Mutts is a fundraiser that we began three years ago, and we are looking to support people who have animals. This year we are doing K9 First Responders. They are a group of volunteers that go out with their K9s to provide therapy services after tragic incidents,” said Michael Olejarzzyk, Branford Firefighter of Local 2533.

This Milford-based non-profit is special to members of Local 2533, like Firefighter Dante Ghiroli who says “K9 first responders actually came here a few times when we had a few tragedies happen.” Brad and his team have done so much for us over the years.”

“This is even more special because those that we have served have decided to help us out, and we thank the Branford fire department,” said Brad Cole, the Executive Director of K9 First Responders, which is 100% volunteer-driven.

“We use the dogs to connect and engage with first responders. They’re used to helping everyone else and first responders don’t think about themselves or don’t want to ask for help.”

So that’s when K9s like Niko Suave step in to provide comfort and care.

“We’ve had the honor of providing support after Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon, Las Vegas, Parkland, Pittsburgh and the United States Capitol. We do not charge any cost of fees for what we do.”

This is why Branford firefighters are asking you to join them in raising money and perhaps a pint of beer.

“The fundraiser that we are having is at Stony Creek Brewery. This is our third year. It will be on October 8th from 1 to 7 p.m.,” said Firefighter Michael Olejarzzyk.

And if you were wondering…no, these first responders didn’t mull over if mullets are the best look for them.

“Mine looks terrible right now,” Firefighter Dante Ghiroli said.

“I’ve been growing it out for nine months now and honestly I can’t wait to cut it off,” added Firefighter Michael Olejarzzyk.

If you would like to donate to K9 First Responders, Inc. click here