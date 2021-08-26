Wednesday’s Warrior: Bridgeport teacher helping students and their families deal with the pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – One Bridgeport teacher has been a standout, helping families deal with the pandemic. Ronald Jones has led his class through the peak of our state’s COVID crisis, and gave his students what they needed most: unwavering support.

That makes him this week’s Wednesday’s Warrior.

Keeping students engaged is a difficult task when it comes to distance learning.

“I tried to keep the experience as close to as what we did in the classroom as possible,” Jones said.

Mr. Jones from the Read School in Bridgeport makes it work, keeping his 8th grade math students enthusiastic.

“We also did fun things. I told them on Fridays we’d do something different, you know, so one Friday I created a song and I sung to them,” Jones said.

He took it upon himself to say enough to those take home packets and instead, requested students go virtual using Microsoft teams as soon as possible.

“He was like listen, we want to start holding meetings, reaching out to the students,” said Sarhanna Smith, Principal at Read School.

Principal Sarhanna Smith says Jones goes above and beyond.

“That he also went and bought extra equipment for his house so that he could literally have a real school set up,” Smith said.

Making his students feel as normal as possible while learning during a pandemic.

“He works to build relationships with his students, even students that are not his own,” Smith continued.

Making him a warrior. Jones’ distance learning work is also being praised by the school superintendent and his colleagues.

He actually clocked in the most distance learning minutes, 30,000 to be exact, out of any other teacher in the district.