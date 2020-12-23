Wednesday’s Warrior: Bristol woman battling cancer finds opportunity to honor late husband lost to Alzheimer’s

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — What would you do for love? Nancy Merrow of Bristol will do just about anything.

“He was my soulmate…We were married for 40 years,” Merrow said.

In 2016 she was diagnosed with stage four, lung cancer that spread to her brain.

“Jan. 8 is five years,” she said.

During that time, her late husband Jeff retired early to care for her, but roles quickly reversed.

“We were blindsided by the diagnosis,” said Merrow.

Just a few months after Nancy was told she had cancer, Jeff was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

“He just never came back…mentally or physically,” Merrow said.

Nancy then became the caregiver.

“Taking care of myself and taking care of Jeff was a bit of a challenge. We did the best we could,” she said.

Sadly, on Feb, 6, 2020, Jeff passed away.

“Alzheimer’s just robs you of everything but you need to find that inner strength to know it can’t take your heart and it can’t take precious memories,” Merrow said.

While continuing to heal from their loss, Nancy and her two sons jumped into action and became involved with the Alzheimer’s Association.

“It’s the right thing to do; I have to honor my husband.”

In honor of Jeff, they formed a team for this year’s virtual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, where they raised $32,000 and were the top fundraising team across all of Connecticut.

“Have to do anything I can to support the association To get the awareness out there and the help and the support,” said Merrow. “My love for him, my family my friends my faith got me through this whole period of time.”

Nancy told News 8 she recently finished six months of chemo and so far her tests look good.