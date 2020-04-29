Wednesday’s Warrior: Connecticut woman’s volunteer sewing group creates 15K facemasks

Every Wednesday, News 8 is honoring people who go above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic.

We caught up with Katie Costollnick, who works a full-time job, is a graduate student, and is also spending hours upon hours helping those on the front lines.

“I posted on our local community Facebook page to see if there was a need for homemade masks in Connecticut,” Katie said. “Everyone answered that there was definitely a need.”

What started as a simple question Katie had turned into “Sewing Facemasks Farmington Valley,” a large group of volunteers from around Connecticut.

She said,”We probably have 500 people who are sewing or volunteer drivers or cutting fabric or any number of things.”

Masks we know, are a necessity during the coronavirus pandemic, but they are not the easiest to come by, especially for our front liners, who need them most.

To date, the group has distributed 15,000 masks to hundreds of organizations in just five weeks.

We are all wearing them these days but if you think about it, they hide the best part about us: our smiles. That’s why it was important to Katie that she and her volunteers make these masks beautiful. If you take a look, they have great patterns, they’re almost a piece of art. But the best part is each mask comes with a whole lot of heart.

“Trying to make them look nice so people feel good about wearing them and bring a glimmer of happiness while they are on the front lines during this time,” Katie said.

That’s what makes Katie and her village of volunteers, warriors.

“It feels really important and it’s my way of staying active and feeling like I can contribute something to the problem,” she said. “It’s really amazing to be able to make a difference.”

One of Katie’s volunteers nominated her to be one of News 8’s Wednesday’s Warrior. If you know of a warrior in your community who you believe should be recognized for helping others, you can nominate them to be “Wednesday’s Warrior.” Just send a submission to reportit@wtnh.com or on our Report-It submission form.