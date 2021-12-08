Wednesday’s Warrior: Coventry resident creates special day supporting children with cancer

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — “My sister Charlotte was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer as a newborn and this was a terrifying time for our family. And after a year of treatment at CCMC, she was thankfully cancer-free. Even after all that time I knew kids were still fighting for their lives and I wanted to do something to help them which is why I started PJ Day for the Kids,” said 17-year-old Nicholas Wesoloskie of Coventry.

It was in 2011 when then second-grader Nicholas Wesoloskie had an idea to give back.

“It just goes to show that even the smallest idea from a second reader can grow to something so big,” said Wesoloski.

Now 11 years later, PJ Day is still celebrated on the second Friday of every December and it’s exactly how it sounds.

“PJ Day is an event where students, schools, and businesses can wear their pajamas in support of kids with childhood cancer and donate a dollar or more in support of these patients,” said Wesoloski.

Wesoloski reminds us that pajamas are typically what kids wear while in the hospital for treatment.

“Not because they choose to be in their pajamas, but because they have to. I think this is a way of standing in solidarity with them,” said Wesoloski.

So once again this year, thousands of kids and adults alike will be standing in solidarity. Over 160 different towns and cities are participating!

“It means so much to me. In that first year, we raised $500 and since then, cumulatively, we’ve raised $1.4 million. Every dollar raised benefits Connecticut Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, helping to support clinical trials and research that impacts patients worldwide,” Wesoloski said.

PJ Day for the kids is happening this Friday, December 10th.

To learn more or donate visit give.connecticutchildrens.org.