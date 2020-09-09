Wednesday’s Warrior: Dr. Santo Buccheri – a husband, father of 3, physician, and a warrior

A loving husband of 31 years. A dedicated father of three. A physician for over 35 years. Gone too soon.

“He was in really high contact areas with COVID.” said Dr. Sebby Buccheri, the eldest son of Dr. Santo Buccheri.

On June 27, after 45 days on a ventilator, Dr. Santo Buccheri passed away following a courageous battle with COVID-19. He was 60-years-old.

“It’s hard,” said Dr. Sebby Buccheri. “I remember the conversations where he would say it was COVID-central here in the nursing homes or in his office but he stayed at work.”

Sebastionao, known as Sebby, is also a doctor. “I feel like he’s with every action, every patient that I see, everything that I do, because he’s right here.”

Speaking on behalf of his sister Andreanna, brother Cristofolo and their mom Louise.

“I think he’s a warrior because he went into this pandemic and really had no doubt about what he wanted to do and what he needed to do which was care for the patients.”

A loss that will never be easy to grasp.

“It’s a journey and I think in the beginning there are a lot of really tough emotions. I think that if he looked back on his life he did exactly what he wanted to do and I don’t think he’d regret what he did.”

A legacy that will never die.