Wednesday’s Warrior: East Haven woman helps people get access to food

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven woman has been a volunteer for the East Haven Food Pantry for more than 25 years.

“I go store to store,” Kim Coppola said. “I am the liaison between the major supermarkets and collect donations to bring them mainly to the East Haven Food Pantry, but whatever we have leftover spills out into other agencies. Helping people is in my heart.”

Coppola lives by these two quotes: “There are some people that are so hungry that God could only come to them in the form of a loaf of bread” and “Be the change you want to see in other people.”

She is working to do that by giving people easy access to food.

“Food insecurity is a huge problem,” but a huge necessity that Coppola believes no one should struggle for. “Everybody eats.”

As a retired 911 dispatcher for East Haven, Coppola still works full-time overnight as a dispatcher for the town of Madison.

“This is where I get emotional because working in the 911 field, I deal with the worst day of people’s lives every day,” Coppola said. “I’m following my heart here, and I give back to the community. It’s a feel-good thing. It off-sets all the bad I see.”

A feel-good act of kindness for her that has a strong effect on the East Haven community and beyond. “I’m just a link in the chain of this huge operation,” but a strong link nonetheless.

The food pantry is located inside of the Christ and the Epiphany Church on Park Place and there you’ll find “a dedicated group of people who are there seven days a week.”

Coppola is a warrior.

“Amongst warriors,” she said. “There is a whole army out there.”

The East Haven Food Pantry is constantly looking for volunteers. If you’d like to join in on their efforts you can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EastHavenFoodPantry/