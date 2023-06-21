NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut has been working to create a more accepting world for nearly seven and a half decades.

The company, which originated on July 29, 1948, is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Easterseals works towards 100% equity access and inclusion for people with disabilities and veterans. The name has been around for a very long time.

“Nationally, people are familiar with the Easterseals name. Not everyone is familiar with what we’re doing right now,” Robin Sharp, the president & CEO of Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut, said.

So, what have they been doing all of these years? They’ve enriched and enhanced lives, offering various education, health, employment, and community services.

“We really create inclusive cultures that work for everyone,” Sharp said. “So regardless of disability status, race-ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or military status.”

They’re ensuring that everyone has a seat at the table at the end of the day.

These smiles and the joy in these photos prove that inclusion and representation matters.

“People with disabilities should have the same opportunities for enjoyment of life,” Sharp said.

Congratulations, Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut, on 75 years of hard work to create positive change!

