FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – When life gives 4th grader Logan Bieling lemons, what does he do with them? He makes lemonade that is sweetened with kindness!

“I like to give back and help others and I think it’s important to support my community,” said Logan Bieling of Fairfield.

On August 26th, this soon-to-be 10-year-old hosted his 6th annual Logan’s Lemonade Stand for Charity!

“I’m still receiving donations but the last count we did, I raised over $7,500 dollars so far,” Bieling said.

He is as sweet as lemonade, donating all that money to Connecticut causes.

“This year, I chose to support Kevin’s After Glow and Operation Hope -both are in Fairfield. I would like to say thank you to everyone that supports my lemonade stand- especially my parents, family, friends, and neighbors. I couldn’t do it without them!”

As far as Logan’s future, well, it looks as big as his smile and as big as his giving heart!

“I want to continue to do well in school and go to college where I hope to play soccer. I also hope to keep up with the lemonade stand for charity and hope to carry the tradition with my kids one day.”