Wednesday’s Warrior: Fairfield mom promotes local restaurants offering takeout during height of pandemic on social media

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — At the height of the pandemic, home is where we spent most if not all of our time.

“Three kids at home, feeding them breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said Kristyn Golier of Fairfield.

Homecooked meals became more popular during a time of quarantine and social distancing, leaving restaurants and bars struggling.

“Just looking at all the businesses it was a ghost town. I just thought how can I help” said Kristyn.

So Kristyn took to Facebook. “I just started following a million restaurants” to highlight local eateries and hopefully boost business by “sharing their specials, their hours of operation and their curbside protocol.”

Now close to 12,000 members belong to the Fairfield County Local Curbside Take Out and Delivery Restaurants page. “I wanted to use it as an opportunity to thank all these amazing restaurants that have had a tough time.” One being BONDA.

“People who had not dined here before came because of her page. Whatever it was we were trying to promote at the time got out there quickly into the masses,” said James Cooper, owner of BONDA.

“She’s almost the restaurant guardian angel during COVID.” Said Kim Cooper, owner of BONDA.

A nurturer by nature, “helping people is something that is in my blood.” Kristyn says the main mission of this page is to connect the community and support local.

But on a personal note: “I wanted to do something that would make my three children really proud of me.”