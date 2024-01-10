GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – High school- a time of personal and social growth. Classes, sports, proms, and fun with friends.

However, for Kylie Coxon of Granby, that wasn’t always the case.

“High school was really challenging. I’d often find myself not really enjoying spending time with the other classmates. I was bullied a lot, and I just didn’t feel like I fit in,” Coxon said.

A tough four years but Coxon, who now goes to college in Maine, turned that pain into poems with a purpose.

“I started writing poems when the bullying ended, once I finally found my voice and stood up for myself,” she explained.

What started as a therapy outlet for her became a 90-page book of poems, photographs, and illustrations.

“The title is Struck- A Story of Getting Back Up, and the meaning of the title comes from one of the first poems in the book,” she said.

Part of that poem reads “The day I was struck was an interesting one. The sound of their cohesive steps pattering the cracked dirt in a terrifying harmony can be heard throughout the savannah that is the school hallway. The watering hole at which they wait for their prey can be compared to the dreaded cafeteria. And the space in which they roam looking for the innocent is undoubtedly the gymnasium.”

“I hope people take away that they can find a voice too,” Coxon said.

This book is filled with all types of poems to let others know, they are not alone.

“Half of them are bullying and suicide awareness. Half of them are showing you can get through it,” Coxon said.

Coxon is donating 100 percent of the money earned from selling her books to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

She reminds us all, “Don’t give up. Things are always tough at some times. You just need to push through it.”

Coxon’s book can be found on Amazon. If you or someone you know is having trouble, the Suicide and Crisis Hotline is available 24/7, just call 988.