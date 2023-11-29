WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A published author who went to high school in West Hartford proves everything is possible with hard work and passion.

It’s our differences that set us apart. Cartoonist Ryan McCarthy not only writes and draws about differences in his books.

“A lot of the series is about growing up with differences,” McCarthy said.

He also celebrates them, including his own.

Since I am someone who grew up with Asperger’s and autism,” McCarthy explained. “The stuff that sometimes for some people outside it looks like a superpower but for you, it doesn’t feel like a superpower.”

Throughout McCarthy’s series of 10 books, he inspires readers to accept who they are and accept others.

“A lot of times the stuff I like to work on stories is always about someone who is different in some way. A lot of times the big lesson is that despite even though you are wired differently doesn’t mean there is not a place for you … or that you aren’t capable of very great things,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy grew up in Massachusetts but attended high school in West Hartford at the Intensive Education Academy before moving to California with his mom where he has continued pursuing his dreams.

He also looks to send a message to children with differences.

“Well one of my more favorite lessons is from the movie Ratatouille is that anyone can cook. And the ultimate lesson of that film is everyone’s interpretation. But the big one is that the lesson is a great artist come from anywhere,”

And he is the perfect example.

“The big one is I didn’t give up,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy will be a guest speaker at ComiCon in LA on Friday, December 1st. Learn more about him by visiting his website.