Wednesday’s Warrior: Former teacher tours New England, sharing Veteran stories with mobile memorabilia show

(WTNH) — One former history teacher is keeping alive the legacy of America’s greatest and bravest while sharing their stories. Serving as a reminder to us to remember the many sacrifices made.

“A veteran is somebody that fought for our freedoms they put their lives on hold,” said Daniel Garitta of East Haven.

Or sometimes lost their lives making the ultimate sacrifice.

“They sacrificed their lives so we could be where we are today.”

Garitta travels Connecticut and New England with his Mobile Military Memorabilia Show.

”It’s an honor because these men and women did so much for us, and unfortunately, not enough people give them recognition,” he said.

Garitta presents at fairs, schools and retirement homes. Sometimes in front of an audience where vets fill the seats.

“WWII veterans, there’s not many around. And once they are gone, a big book is closed, and there’s so many stories out there that haven’t been heard,” said Garitta.

On display are the many uniforms, stitched and lined with our freedoms.

“The best thing I could hope for is that whenever somebody sees a veteran, they extend a hand and thank them.”

If you would like to book the Mobile Military Memorabilia show, contact Daniel Garitta at (203) 833-3142.