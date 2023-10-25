HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A nightmare at 1801 Whitney Avenue. Part of Hamden is lit up demon red!

Goblins and ghouls are welcoming you in for a scare on Halloween night. Eric Andrewsen has been creating this haunted house for the last six years.

Admission is free, but those looking for a thrill are asked to make a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut, a non-profit providing children facing adversity support, and meaningful one-to-one relationships to help set them up for success.

If you plan on attending on Halloween night, Andrewsen says visitors should arrive by 5:00 p.m. because of the long line that builds to get in. 16 volunteers will be on hand to provide attendees with mild frights. Five security people will also be at the haunted house to keep things safe and orderly.