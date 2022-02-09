Wednesday’s Warrior: Hamden man launches peer visiting program to help fellow amputees

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – “I would start in 2006 when I was first diagnosed with cancer, a soft tissue cancer just above the knee.” Said Herb Kolodny of Hamden

That’s when Herb Kolodny first underwent surgery paired with radiation.

Still living life to the fullest, Herb says he was slowed down but never stopped.

“Nothing happened for six whole years before it reoccurred.”

Herb’s medical team repeated the process. But setback after setback, this time was different.

“The cancer reoccurred and that made the decision for all of us. In 2013 is when I became an amputee.”

While adjusting to his new self, “I call myself the accidental peer visitor.” He found a new passion. “I couldn’t have enough peer visits.”

It was during his mental and physical healing process, he began to help heal other amputees from the inside out. “It felt really good.”

Herb went on to launch his peer visiting program statewide. “Just seeing me walk in was a big lift.” Having literally walked a mile in their shoes, “if I can do it and I’m not special in any way, they can do it.” We think Herb is special, we think he is a warrior. “Falling down is part of living, getting back up is living.

Throughout the pandemic, Herb has continued his peer visiting program over the phone due to visitor restrictions. He’s also been influential in passing legislation. In 2018, insurance fairness legislation was passed in Connecticut

requiring private insurers to cover high-tech prosthetic limbs. To learn more visit https://ctamputeenetwork.wordpress.com/