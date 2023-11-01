HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Inside this wrestling ring, you will often find Ciara Vazquez.

“This is something that brings me joy,” Vazquez said.

But for this Hamden teenager, wrestling is much more than a hobby.

“An escape from an escape. I’m a 15-year-old type 1 diabetic,” Vazquez explained.

Which is why Vazquez fights for the cause.

“Ever since I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, it kind of felt like I was alone because no one else knew what I was going through. But when my dad brought me to a wrestling show, I saw these superheroes- that they can do anything they wanted to and overcome anything, and they gave me hope to keep fighting and become my own superhero. I hope to inspire other people like how they inspired me,” she explained.

That’s exactly what she is doing through her charity.

“It’s called United By One – Together We Stand. Basically, where the promotions I work with just come together in raising money for type 1 diabetes,” Vazquez said.

On Nov. 11, United By One is partnering up with BST Wrestling out of Bridgeport. Together new crowds will be reached and the cause will be the main act.

“With every purchase you make. it goes to the cause of researching diabetes.”

More specifically, juvenile diabetes. A portion of proceeds will go to JDRF, The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

“It’s to shine light on type 1 diabetes, to give you the correct information and not false information and for kids and teenagers to know it’s ok to have what you have and not hide and feel embarrassed. So I wouldn’t say diabetes is who you are, I say it’s just one thing that happens in your life. So based on that I wouldn’t let it define you.“

To attend the charity event in Hamden on November 11th, 2023 or to learn more click here.