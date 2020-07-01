Wednesday’s Warrior: Helping healthcare workers

If there is one thing we have all learned during this pandemic, it’s the importance of helping others. Something our healthcare workers do every day. But, do they ever seek help for themselves?

“Healthcare providers particularly doctors and particularly nurses don’t reach out for help,” said Danielle Morgan, Family Psychiatric NP. Founder, of Healthcare Providers First.

Healthcare Providers First is working to change that.

“I thought we need to help them with these mental health needs,” said Danielle.

Danielle Morgan, a psychiatric nurse practitioner was driven by COVID-19 and Dr. Lorna Breen, an emergency room physician from New York who committed suicide at the start of this pandemic.

“We know that approximately 300 – 400 commit suicide annually in the U.S.,” said Danielle.

This phone crisis service is meant to help end the stigma associated with asking for help. It gives frontline workers an easy, anonymous and confidential way to embrace the power of talking.

“It’s a time-honored tradition that connecting, partnering, feeling heard, and understood is one of the most healing aspects in a time of crisis,” said Danielle.

Healthcare Providers First is volunteer-driven comprised of Board Certified Psychiatrists and Psychiatric APRNs. It’s people like Dr. Sandra Rabis who are there to answer calls.

“We are going to make sure we are here to do our part in healing our community,” said Dr. Sandra Rabis, Connecticut Mental Health Affiliates.

Dr. Rabis says the stress, anxiety, and potential for depression has become real as our “Healthcare Heroes” wrestle with all they are managing in this war.

“We know that a lot of healthcare professionals are not great at prioritizing their own needs and I think that the end part is because our training is to help other people and we do the best we can particularly during a crisis,” said Dr. Sandra.

“So we’re hoping that is we have like-minded professionals on the other end of the crisis line, another doctor, another nurse, practitioner… they will be more apt to reach out and speak to them,” said Danielle.

Making them warriors.

If you would like to become a volunteer for Healthcare Providers First or would like to use their services visit their website, healthdcareprovidersfirst.com.

