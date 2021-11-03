Wednesday’s Warrior: How one couple proves marriage vows when faced with Alzheimer’s disease

ANDOVER, Conn. (WTNH)– The vows of marriage. “It takes a deeper meaning now,” said Lisa Marshall.

To have and to hold. “The hand that you’re holding on the front porch is not going to be there later so do a lot of hand-holding,” said Marshall

Lisa Marshall holds on tight to her great love Peter. “Peter and I have been married for 13 years.”

For better, for worse. “We were married maybe 5 years when I started noticing some signs of memory loss,” said Marshall.

In 2018 at the young age of 53, Peter was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. He began deteriorating quickly. The disease robs him of who he truly is. “The behavior that we are seeing is not the behavior of the person we love and they are the behaviors of the disease.”

Peter had to retire early. Lisa had to also leave her career to become peter’s full-time caregiver. “It’s a lot of work and it’s a very, very heavy work,” said Marshall.

For richer or for poorer. “We went from having two very lucrative careers to just social security disability income. That’s difficult.

But she says it’s ok to seek help “I’ve come up with the three A’s number one, accept help, number two you have to ask for help and number three you have to articulate what you need.”

Through it all, Lisa is helping those impacted by this terrible disease through her blog. “Oh Hello Alzheimer’s”

“It turned into something much greater than I ever thought it would be. And now there are 16,000 people who understand and can relate to what we are going through.”

In sickness and in health

To love and to cherish

Till death do us part.

“I want to come out of this on the day after and say I have no regrets I gave Peter a beautiful life so my mantra is no regrets,” Marshall said

To check out the “Oh Hello Alzheimer’s” blog visit, https://www.facebook.com/OhHelloAlzheimers/