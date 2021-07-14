Wednesday’s Warrior: ‘Hurricane Jayne’ gears up for annual ice cream fundraiser to give bikes to kids this Christmas

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — She’s helping kids enjoy the joy of a bicycle. We first introduced you to this young warrior in December of 2020. And just ahead of her 2021 fundraiser, meet Jayne Whitman.

Helping other kids be able to enjoy the joy of a bicycle, Jayne of Orange has been raising money since she was just 10 years old.

“As a kid, I always loved playing outside. I loved riding my bike and I want other kids to be able to experience that.”

With the help of family, friends and local sponsors, Jayne sells “Hurricane Jayne’s Ice Cream” in the summer.

With the money raised, she purchases bikes for kids in need.

“It’s a present they would never imagine getting.”

Distributing them around Christmas to local churches and schools, the best part is she gifts them anonymously.

“I just feel like every child should have that magical experience of Santa giving them a present, so I don’t really want them knowing it was a girl from Orange that gave them their bikes. I want them to have the real Christmas experience.”

Even during a pandemic, Jayne was able to raise $2,600 and give away 20 bikes last year.

“Very surprising because I didn’t think we’d do as well in a pandemic,” Jayne said. “It makes me feel really proud of myself that I am able to make a difference and make people smile.”

The eighth annual Hurricane Jayne’s ice cream fundraiser is happening Saturday, July 17, at 244 harvester Road in Orange from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

News 8 anchor Laura Hutchinson will also be talking to Jayne live on Good Morning CT at 9 later this week, so stay tuned for that.