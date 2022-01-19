Wednesday’s Warrior: ‘Jojo’s Tiny Ear’ brings awareness to hearing loss for children

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – “Here comes Jojo. he is a happy little boy, he plays with cars. It’s his favorite toy.” That’s the first passage of Jojo’s Tiny Ear written and illustrated by Stefania Munzi-Logus of Wallingford.

“He’s different, he has hearing loss but in the same breath it doesn’t’ stop him from doing anything any other kid could do,” said Munzi-Logos when talking about her son Joseph, also known as Jojo who was the inspiration behind the book.

“My main goal with writing Jojo’s Tiny Ear was to bring awareness to microtia and hearing loss. Microtia is when you’re born it means your ear didn’t form properly so it literally means little ear.”

Page 8 reads, “Jojo needs a hearing aid for his tiny ear. It looks a little different, but it makes the world more clear.”

Stefania is raising awareness and raising funds.

A portion of the money from Stefania’s book sales goes to “a non-profit called Earicle. Miracles for ears. It benefits children who need medical attention and things to go with Microtia.”

Now you know what makes Jojo unique. “It would be a boring world if everybody was the same.” This book reminds all kids to celebrate differences. “Be proud of what makes you, you. We all thrive on our own technique. The world is a more beautiful place when we are all unique.”