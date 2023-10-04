MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) – Turning the town green pink! Monroe kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Sunday, Oct. 1 with the annual Think Pink Palooza.

Think Pink Monroe, a local non-profit, puts on this palooza with a purpose. Family, friends and neighbors gathered together to share support, raise awareness and spread hope, which was certainly alive!

You saw kids being kids having fun, but also learning about the cause and what it means to give back. Cheerleaders were cheering on breast cancer patients reminding them to F-I-G-H-T, fight!

But, in the midst of all the fun, there are dark reminders like this one: One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Bonnie Maur, an 18-year cancer survivor and founder of Think Pink Monroe is thankful for the town’s support and looks forward to helping more Monroe families who have been impacted by breast cancer.

If you would like to learn more about Think Pink Monroe or attend future events, click here.