Wednesday’s Warrior: Loved ones running 100 miles in honor of Fairfield man battling cancer for 3rd time

(WTNH) — Going the extra mile: Walking, running, or riding. It’s all for Fairfield’s Charlie Capalbo, who is battling cancer for the third time.

“He’s just grit, he’s all grit,” said Jill Bodach of Shelton.

Charlie was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2017. Then, in 2019, leukemia. He received a bone marrow transplant from his younger brother to help fight his fight. But now, at 22 years young, he is battling leukemia again.

“He can’t run right now. He can’t be active. He plays hockey, he can’t do what he loves to do right now, but I can,” said Bodach.

So Jill Bodach, a former professor of Charlie’s at Fairfield University, is showing her strength — “I got in six miles today.” She is rallying together her fellow teammates from Leading Level Fitness in Shelton. One step at a time, they’re each dedicating 100 miles during the month of May to Charlie.

“We can’t take away the pain, we cant heal Charlie, but knowing there are people out there running for you,” said Laurean Vasquez-Limauro, Owner of Leading Level Fitness.

Along the way, they continue to raise thousands of dollars.

“In the first 10 days we raised $5,000,” added Bodach.

News 8 has interviewed Charlie in the past: “It leaves you speechless,” he told us. His gratitude and fighting spirit are the same today; it is everlasting.

“Charlie, your story has touched the hearts of many you’re a warrior,” said Vasquez-Limauro.

Charlie is the ultimate warrior, and behind him is a group of warriors racing with him to the finish line to beat cancer once again.

Jill has nicknamed this fundraiser, #FuelForTheFight because with the money raised, she is purchasing UberEats gift cards for the Cpalbo family. This way, they can enjoy more than hospital food while Charlie continues to stay at Boston Children’s Hospital for treatment. If you would like to donate, visit the #FuelForTheFight Facebook fundraiser page.