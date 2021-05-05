Wednesday’s Warrior: Lt. Bob Smith, an everyday hero at the Fairfield Fire Dept.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The red line runs deep for Lieutenant Bob Smith, dedicating 25 years to the Fairfield Fire Department.

“Firefighting is kind of in my blood. I’m a third-generation firefighter,” said Lieutenant Smith. “It’s exciting. No day is ever the same.”

But the mission does remain the same. Bob says it’s to, “help everybody that we can.”

Bob is an everyday hero. He is an everyday warrior. His passion for helping others and his service continues in his off-duty hours.

“It’s a passion of mine to pay it forward.”

Also the President for the Fairfield Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation, Bob leads his fellow firefighters in helping a number of charities. One being “The Tommy Fund,” which helps families whose children are undergoing cancer treatments at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven.

Smith said, “Last four or five years we’ve donated over $100,000.”

Smith said, “It seems like you can never do enough. And you’re always trying to do a little bit more.”

Whether it be giving a generous monetary donation or building playgrounds for “The Sandy Ground Project Where Angels play”, honoring the 20 children and 6 adults killed in the Sandy Hook tragedy.

And more was done throughout the pandemic.

“Childhood cancer isn’t going to stop because of the pandemic. Muscular dystrophy isn’t going to stop because of COVID-19. So we thought it was important to push on, try to do whatever could during the pandemic to almost have a bit of norm.” he said.

So, one of the foundation’s most popular events, Santa Express, went virtual last December. Instead of riding on a firetruck around Fairfield visiting kids, Santa adapted and used Zoom!

“Nobody ever calls us when they’re having a great day, so we see people at their worst most of the time. So if we have the opportunity to have our folks in the community spreading a little cheer, that’s good for us and brings some joy to us as well. “ said Smith.

The Fairfield Fire Fighters Charitable Organization raises community awareness and funds for a list of charities. Visit their website FFFCF.org to learn more.