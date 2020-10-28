Wednesday’s Warrior: Madison man diagnosed with breast cancer rebuilds town’s rock wall

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s something we don’t hear about often, but it is very much real — breast cancer in men.

Mark Velez of Madison was diagnosed in 2017. He underwent a double mastectomy.

“I was lucky in my case where they caught it in situ,” he said.

About one in 833 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer, according to breastcancer.org. Although rare in men, it’s important to remember, “you’re not invisible.”

Despite on-going struggles, Mark enjoys getting outdoors and staying active.

“Right now I feel like I have a band across my body all the time,” Mark said.

He recently started a neighborhood project.

The COVID-19 pandemic has really forced us to appreciate the little things in life, something like a rock wall. Mark decided to rebuild the wall that lines River Road in Madison. That way, those who drive by it and his neighbors can appreciate it.

The wall is now complete, and Madison residents have even weighed in on Facebook expressing their gratitude.

Sperry wrote, “I drive by it every morning, it looks AMAZING! Thank you!”

And Jennifer commented, “What a selfless gift! Thank you Mark Velez for taking your own time to make Madison a more beautiful place. I love those old rock walls, they are pieces of history and art that are quintessential New England.”

Mark said, “It’s nice that people are enjoying it.”