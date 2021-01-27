Wednesday’s Warrior: Madison teen launches website with free computer tutorial for seniors

(WTNH) — In a socially distant world, we can be virtually connected. 17-year-old Nick Koobatian of Madison is bridging the digital gap, helping seniors become tech-savvy.

“You can Zoom a friend or a family member and see their face and talk with them,” Koobatian said. “That does a tremendous amount for like someone’s soul and someone’s happiness.”

Our elderly, however, “they’re completely isolated,” said Koobatian. “I wanted to help.”

“Most seniors, they don’t really have that great of a knowledge on how to use technology,” Koobatian added.

Back in 2016, after spending time volunteering at his local senior center, Nick launched tech-savvy-seniors.org to help older adults navigate the online world.

“It was at the point when I was like, there needs to be some type of easy access way for seniors to have step-by-step guides to help them learn how to use technology,” Koobatian said.

His efforts really ramped up during the pandemic.

“They have been the hardest hit,” Koobatian said. “The only way they have access to the outside world is through technology.”

Through large text, step-by-step webinars, along with some safe one-on-one visits, Nick assists our elderly with everything from online shopping, setting up devices, video chat and so much more.

“Being able to learn how to do that opens up so many doors and opportunities to be able to reconnect with family able to continue to connect with family,” Koobatian said.

But to Nick, tech-savvy-seniors offers a mutual service.

“I feel that while I am teaching them, I’m also learning like about their lives…they’re seniors, they have been through life…they have a bunch of these experiences.”

To learn more about the classes Nick offers, go to the Tech Savvy Seniors Facebook page or the website.