MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Photographs, medals and the American flag. They all have a story.

“I’m happy to reach 100 years. I didn’t expect I would live this long,” said Matthew Philip Giorganella of Milford who reflects on this life of service as a sailor in the United States Navy.

” I went in as a recruit,” Giorganella said. He served in three different wars, the first on being World War II.

“There were certain things I didn’t want to do but I had to. I enjoyed it really. Out of all the services, I’m glad I picked the Navy,” he explained.

Then in 1950, he went to Korea and eventually Vietnam where he only spent a few months before being sent home due to his age.

A true patriot proud to serve his country. The Navy and Marine Corps awarded him with a medal for heroism.

“I saved a couple of men’s lives. They hit an underground rock in the water. They couldn’t swim so I rushed down to the water and I saw them, I jumped in and saved them. No big deal,” he explained.

A humble man who has dedicated his life to protecting others. However, he isn’t too she when bragging about boxing.

“Each ship has a boxing team. I was on the cruiser, I didn’t want to box, you know, I never did. So I tried it and I won the first fight and all the fights I had, I won them all,” he said.

His time in the Navy spanned 37 years and half years which he said if you like it, that’s a short time.

Just ahead of Veterans Day and his big day, from all of us here at New 8, Thank you Matthew Philip Giordanella for your service and Happy 100th Birthday!