Wednesday’s Warrior: Miss Ann, the Orange Senior Center’s beloved 94-year-old exercise instructor

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — If anyone can prove age is just a number, it’s Miss Ann!

“I’m 94 years old and 24 days. I have this thing called PMA. It’s called Positive Mental Attitude,” said Miss Ann, who resides in Orange.

It’s not just the power of positive thinking that keeps her going, it’s also the chair exercise classes she’s been teaching at the Orange Senior Center since 2017.

“We socialize, we exercise, we’re full of energy when we leave here,” said Miss Ann.

She did not let the pandemic stop her from helping others keep their physical and mental well-being strong and healthy.

“I felt very safe and very glad to be able to do this,” Miss Ann added.

Miss Ann is so loved here at the Orange Senior Center. Her class was originally only twice a week. Now, it’s five times a week. It started with around 12 participants. Now there are more than 50.

“She invites the people in, making them feel special. Making them feel welcome and happy to be here because of them,” said Dennis Marsh, the Senior Services Coordinator for Orange Community Services. “She’s a warrior. She has such a fighting spirit. She never gives up.”

And, she lives each day to the fullest!