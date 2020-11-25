Wednesday’s Warrior: Miss North Haven’s Outstanding Teen creates storytime for children across CT

(WTNH) — There’s just something so special about reading a story aloud to children.

“I think the gift of reading, it’s so important,” said 17-year-old Gia Iwanec, of North Haven

When the pandemic first hit so did Storytime with Gia.

“I found a joy and love for service at such a young age, so that’s why Storytime with Gia formulated…making my impact from home was really important to me because the ability to be out in the community had been stopped.”

 The teen virtually joins classrooms all across Connecticut and reads to students.

“As a little girl, I was so excited when special guest readers came into my class so I’m glad that I get to provide that opportunity to kids as well. I actually got an email from a few of the teachers I visited last week and they said that the kids were so engaged.”

Outside of schools, kids can catch Gia reading on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Zoom.

“They were so happy that I was able to share a story with them but also get to talk to them and form a connection with them where they got to share a little bit about them and set some goals. This time provided a lot of change for kids so quick so I think me being there as an opportunity for them to speak really helped.”

And in the spirit of giving, she recently launched Home for the Holidays and Sunday Stories with Gia — where she goes down memory lane and reads her favorite childhood holiday books on social media.

 Spoken like a true warrior, Gia believes we all should “do more today than you did yesterday.”

You may have noticed a crown Gia often wears, that is because she is also Miss North Haven’s Outstanding Teen.

Gia said the kids love seeing her crown because they think she is a real life princess.

