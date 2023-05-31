WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A self described hippy who grew up loving music. Today’s warrior loves helping others. When she learned about a program that provides music lessons for free to kids after we featured the non-profit in a previous Wednesdays Warriors’ segment, Chera Simpson knew how she wanted to spend her final act of kindness.

“Music was definitely an escape for him from his battles with depression” said William Jamieson Jr. It was two months ago, when we first introduced you to the Alexander Jordan Jamieson Foundation. “I lost my little brother in 2019 to suicide.”

In the wake of such tragedy, William Jamieson Jr. created the foundation in honor of his little brother, Alexander. “He was really big into music.” When William shared the AJJ mission on News 8, “Our organization focuses on providing instruments to kids then we get them with an instructor so that they can learn lessons,” it caught the attention of Chera Simpson from Waterbury.

“And I’m like wait a minute, his mission is very similar and I have instruments but not teachers. So I reached out and he immediately responded” said Chera Simpson. It has been her goal to create a music program for students at the Childrens Community School in the Brass City.

“I didn’t think I could pull it off but with the support and the AJJ foundation and by the grace of God and surrounded by wonderful people who supported me…it started. The children have a music room, they have lessons, they have instruments.”

Chera, taking it all in. Remembering this moment in time. “So I’m nearing the end and that’s ok because this was a dream.” This music room, these kids playing the piano, playing the drums and clarinet was more than a dream, this was Chera’s dying wish.

“I’m stage four terminal cancer. The cancer is everywhere right now. It’s in my lungs and my brain. There’s nothing further they can do. This project was not supposed to happen until I passed and the proceeds of my home would be donated to the Chera Simpson Fund.

But here we are, “It feels like a gift.” Two warriors working in harmony. “Its an honor that this woman’s dying wish was that once she passed for the kids to get music but now because everyone is coming together, she’s able to see it happen” said William Jamieson Jr.

“And I’ve got to witness this. Imagine the joy. I’m getting emotional just thinking about it” said Chera Simpson

“She told met that when she gets to heaven, she’s going to give my little brother Alex a hug to thank him for letting her so this. So I think it’s a good thing she gets to” said William Jamieson Jr.

And when the time does come “I hope that my legacy will be showing that it takes one person, one voice to start something” said Chera Simpson.

