Wednesday’s Warrior: New Haven assisted living facility takes care of workers and residents amid pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The job of a caregiver is one of the toughest.

“It’s not an easy job; it never has been,” said David Hunter, President and CEO, of Mary Wade.

“Especially with this going on it’s just very, very scary,” added Brittany Consiglio, Clinical Administrative Assistant at Mary Wade.

Specializing in elderly care, Mary Wade in New Haven is full of caregivers — full of warriors!

“The work that they have chosen to do makes them a warrior,” said Hunter. “They care intimately for people in every aspect, so we really wanted to be able to take care of our staff.”

Programs like a pop up pantry are available to make life easier and safer.

“It’s basic essentials,” said Deana Bedor, Executive Assistant at Mary Wade.

“The less trips the better,” said Bedor. “They have crazy schedules right now with homeschooling working extra hours.”

“Oh, it’s great,” said Brittany Consiglio, Clinical Administrative Assistant at Mary Wade. “I have three children so versus going to the grocery store with all three, I can save some time go down a flight of stairs and get anything I need.”

It’s an honor system, so the staff takes and signs out what they need and will pay for it at a later date. The good doesn’t stop there.

“We actually pick up and drop off our employees to keep them off public transportation and minimize the chance of them being exposed to COVID,” said Deborah Battista, Director of Home and Community Services at Mary Wade.

“They pick me up they bring me home from work so it alleviates me of being on a crowded city bus,” said Quitana King, Kitchen Supervisor at Mary Wade.

These caregivers have also played the role of family. Since the pandemic hit, resident visitations have changed drastically.

“Our number one priority are our residents,” said Bedor.

“Sometimes you just can’t talk to your family, but I can talk to her at any time and she is the best,” said Barbara Marenna, Mary Wade resident.

But the staff of Mary Wade is there to fill that void.

“I love our residents; they’re family,” said Consiglio.

For more information, visit Mary Wade’s website.