Wednesday’s Warrior: New Haven woman encourages others to embrace 2021, find time to do good

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With 2020 in the rearview mirror, one New Haven woman is reminding everyone that there is a chance to do good in 2021.

It was a difficult year for all of us.

“It made us sit back as a world and take a look at ourselves so going forward, we know we can persevere,” said Sharon Jones McCann.

And McCann is no exception to that.

“Jan. 5, 2020, my house, my family house of 30 years burnt to the ground; we lost everything,” McCann explained. “I’ve come through a fire. I’ve come through a husband who has had a stroke.”

But she stayed positive, pushing herself to do more.

“I’m letting my stumbling box be my stepping stone…I feel my purpose in life is to do good things for everybody.”

Her life personally and professionally revolves around giving back.

“Volunteering is the best way to serve mankind. It doesn’t cost you a dime; it comes from your heart.”

McCann works for the Keefe Community Center in Hamden, helping to serve others.

“Every Hamden resident who is in need of help to make them self sufficient as individuals and to give any help where needed.”

And in her spare time, she volunteers for many organizations.

Now, McCann is encouraging others to do the same.

“You can become a warrior in 2021 by volunteering. One drop of water can start a ripple of kindness.”