NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – “Our charity workout is in honor of our fallen brother,” said North Haven Firefighter Sarah Pucci.

A workout fit for a hero. “It’s truly remarkable, about everyone coming together,” Pucci said.

Every squat, every mountain climber and jumping jack is done in honor of the late North Haven Fire Lieutenant Anthony DeSimone.

“I think Anthony will always have a really strong presence in the department and in our community in North Haven, and I just want people to remember him,” Pucci said.

DeSimone passed away this past August after completing a 38-hour shift. He arrived home, collapsed and was sadly pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital. The husband and father of two was 50 years old.

“He had the biggest heart and he just wanted to make sure everybody was taken care of,” Pucci said.

This is why Pucci along with her fellow firefighters are doing their part to make sure the DeSimone family is taken care of.

“All the proceeds go directly towards Anthony’s family,” Pucci explained.

A worthy workout.

“It’s bringing light into such a dark situation that we have had to go through not only the department but his family. Everybody has a mission in life and Anthony had his mission to make everything better in his community and his fire department, so it is up to us and my brothers at the North Haven Fire Department to continue that mission,” Pucci said.

You can still donate and support the DeSimone family by scanning this QR code.