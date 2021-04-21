Wednesday’s Warrior: North Haven teen wraps kids at CCMC, Solnit in love with homemade blankets

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rebecca Ford has made giving back part of her lifestyle.

“It’s always been important to me. Volunteering has been a big part of my life for a while,” she said.

The North Haven High School freshman didn’t let the pandemic pause her efforts. Instead, she learned new ways to give back. She took to social media and reached out to friends and family to help wrap children and teens in love.

“I’m helping kids at CCMC or the kids at Solnit, and I have and homemade blankets and welcome baskets,” said Ford.

Bringing them a sense of security, “and make their life a little happier”.

The Albert J. Solnit Center in Middletown is part of the Department of Children and Families. They depend on donations and strong partnerships.

Elaine Jackson, a Medical Records Specialist for Solnit, said, “Anything to help the kids. Without donations from people like Rebecca, we wouldn’t be able to keep doing this.”

“It really opened my eyes so much because I never really understood how many people struggle each day. And, it’s kind of my way to make somebody’s life a little easier,” added Ford.

Rebecca is also making their lives a little warmer. She also donates her homemade blankets to kids in the oncology unit at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) in Hartford.

“I’ve really learned so much about how fragile life really is.”

Which is something we have all learned over the past year.

“Persevere. Even then, things aren’t really easy to do, and I think the pandemic is also a good example of this,” Ford said.