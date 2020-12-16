Wednesday’s Warrior: Orange teen raises money to buys gifts for those in need, donates them anonymously

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — ‘Tis the season of giving and making spirits bright, and a teenager from Orange is doing just that — with delight.

“It’s just a great thing to do,” said 16-year-old Jayne Whitman, who is helping boys and girls in need. “It’s a present that they never would imagine getting…probably the only present they will be getting.”

Whitman raises money by hosting Hurricane Jayne’s Ice Cream, which she’s been doing it since she was 10.

“[It] is a fundraiser that I do every summer.”

She and some friends sell ice cream and treats and use the profits for those in need.

“This year, we were able to raise $2,600, and that’s the most we’ve raised. That was very surprising because I didn’t think we’d do as well in a pandemic.”

Jayne purchased bikes for children in need and gifts them anonymously, giving Santa takes credit for the generous deed.

“I just feel like every child should be able to have that magical experience that Santa gave them a present, so I don’t really want them knowing it was just a girl from Orange who gave them a bike. I want them to have the real Christmas experience.”

Twenty bicycles have been distributed to local churches and schools.

“It’s honestly my favorite part of Christmas,” said Jayne. “As a kid, I always loved playing outside. I loved riding my bike, and I wanted other kids to be able to experience that.”

A warrior who believes in the power giving back, who is proud every year to do this generous act.

“It makes me feel really proud of myself that I am able to make a difference and make people smile on Christmas.”