Wednesday’s Warrior: Parishioner dedicates years to helping homeless community

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Francine Jaworowicz, Milford resident and parishioner from Holy Infant Church in Orange, is helping others by leading what’s called the Midnight Run program. Together, Francine and her fellow parishioners are giving the homeless, and this case, homeless men, what they need most.

“I would go back to the Bible and Jesus says, ‘send the poor, send the hungry send all those people to me.’ I needed to do what I could for these people,” said Jaworowicz.

Strong in faith, with a strong calling to help others. Jaworowicz has cared for the homeless throughout New Haven and beyond for years and years.

“I think we all take for granted what we do when we get up in the morning. These homeless men, in many cases, don’t have the basics. Toothbrush, toothpaste, a bar of soap,” she said.

So, she is helping to provide them with what they need.

“A great many of the people who are homeless who we encounter have had mental issues and are under-severed by the state and federal government,” added Jaworowicz.

As a retired nurse of nearly 50 years having spent much of her career at Yale New Haven Hospital as an oncology nurse, it’s in Francine’s blood to help others.

“I work with the best people in the world at the worst time of their lives.“

“You have to find a calling,” added Jaworowicz.

Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, her giving heart has not missed a beat.

“The people don’t stop needing to eat. They don’t stop needing to know somebody cares about them.”

She and other volunteers from the Holy Infant Church, who Francine calls her group of warriors, continue to distribute food and toiletries weekly to those who need it most.

Every December, Francine also helps collect winter coats hat, gloves.