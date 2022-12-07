(WTNH) — Mark your calendars for Friday, Dec. 9, and get your pajamas ready!

This edition of Wednesday’s Warrior will tell you how you can help young warriors at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) who are battling cancer while wearing their favorite PJs.

“In the last 12 years, the events been going on since 2011, we’ve raised over two million dollars,” said local resident Nick Wesoloski.

From then until now, PJ Day for the Kids has been going strong, and it’s all thanks to Wesoloski. He was only a second-grader when he came up with the amazing idea.

“My sister Charlette was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer as a newborn and this was a terrifying time for our family after a year of treatment at CCMC, she was thankfully cancer free. Even after all that time, I knew kids were still fighting for their lives and I wanted to do something to help them which is why I started PJ Day for the Kids,” he stated.

People at schools and businesses statewide wear their PJs in support of kids with cancer at Connecticut Children’s. In exchange for the privilege, they donate a dollar or more to go towards research, clinical trials, and care.

Now after 12 years, PJ Day for the Kids has continued to gain community support all across Connecticut, with large corporate sponsors joining in and even backing from some local police departments. They’re proudly wearing the Connecticut Children’s pin next to their badges of honor.

“I would just like to thank everyone who makes PJ Day happen in their communities,” Wesoloski said.

In all, this story is truly about warriors helping other warriors.

“These kids are the true warriors. They’re the ones fighting cancer and missing large portions of their childhood like sports, school events, being with friends, and stuff,” he said. “That’s all the stuff they have to sacrifice in order to fight for their lives. So it’s our duty to try to help them get better and live out their childhood happy and healthy just like my sister was able to thanks to Connecticut Children’s.”

To get involved or to donate, go online.