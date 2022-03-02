(WTNH) – Small but mighty. “Every food pantry is filled every day and maintained every day,” said Susan Brown, Founder of Purple Pantry Boxes.

Feeding Connecticut communities one purple pantry at a time.

“People can access food 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Purple pantries are wood structures that are designed to hold shelf-stable food,” Brown said.

When the world shut down in March of 2020, these doors opened thanks to the founder, Susan Brown of Milford. “Food is a right, not a privilege,” Brown said.

Community support, food drives, and donations allow this non-profit to continue to grow. “We have 10 purple pantries in Milford, we have one in Bridgeport and we have one in West Haven.”

Susan says that people have really been so thankful for them. You can even see a note was left saying, “thanks for the sardines so I cleaned the area, Larry.”

“There are wonderful people in the community and it has brought the community together. You can walk in here and either take one thing out or everything out and no one is here to stop you because the motto “is take what you need.” And of course, donate what you can.

To learn how you can help/donate visit https://purplepantryboxes.com/