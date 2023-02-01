Conn. (WTNH) — At just 16 years old, Jalyn hunter, a talented dancer, had her life flipped upside-down.

“My appendix burst, which caused me to go septic,” Hunter said. “And from there it was pretty much life over limbs.”

Life over limbs. A decision no-one ever hopes they have to make — especially as a parent.

“I was in a medically induced coma, so my parents chose for me, which I’m very happy they did,” Hunter said.

Now, four years later, Jalyn — a quadruple amputee — is a sophomore at Southern Connecticut State University. She embodies determination, strength and a positive mindset. This carries her through life, just like any other college student.

“You can’t think negative like I cant do it,” Hunter said. “You have to think: I can do it.”

She said that for every goal she’s had, she just had to think positive. Currently, she’s a cashier at Home Depot and inspires everyone around her.

“I try to encourage them,” Hunter said. “I try to get them to see ok she can do this she can do that. Well how does she do this and do that? I think I just make them have a different perspective on life.”

She credits her medical team at Yale New Haven Hospital, paired with the support from her family, friends and community for her recovery and how far she has come.

“I just want everyone to know I’m still living life and I’m living a pretty good one, as you guys can see,” Hunter said.”

She is a warrior, who in the face of adversity, doesn’t give up and pushes on.

“You jus have to keep going,” Hunter said. “Life is too short.”

