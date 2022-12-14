NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Making spirits bright all year round is this canine’s calling!

“Tippy is a 6-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel,” said Lea Tomaszewski, Tippy’s handler. “Tippy is a registered therapy dog with Pet Partners, and he volunteers at hospitals and convulsant homes in Middlesex County.”

“He visits patients and staff and gives cuddles and loves to give cavalier kisses,” she said. “He just does a wonderful job bringing comfort and joy to all.”

Even masks can’t hide big smiles! Tippy is certainly reaching a lot of people.

“Therapy dogs reach people that people can’t reach,” Tomaszewski said. “Everyone seems to relate so well to dogs. They bring comfort with their gentle spirit. They’re just very intuitive animals.”

Send your nominations for Wednesday’s Warrior to ReportIt@wtnh.com. Watch previous editions of Wednesday’s Warrior here.