Wednesday’s Warrior: Simsbury’s First Church volunteers serve the community during the pandemic

“In over 20 years in ministry I have never seen a time when Church is more relevant in the lives of people, “ said George Harris the Senior Minister at First Church in Simsbury.

“I knew that food insecurity was something already important to the community,” said Rob Cushman a Parishioner at First Church.

The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for people, especially for the elderly to get out safely and do what we once considered a simple errand – picking up our groceries.

“As soon as the decision was made that we were going to be sequestering at home I knew it was going to be that much harder for folks,” said Rob Cushman a Parishioner at First Church.

So Rob Cushman reached out to his fellow parishioners at First Church in Simsbury and together they stepped up to help out.

“They have been relentless in their eagerness to serve the community,” said Bryan Devoe, an owner of Fitzgerald’s Foods in Simsbury.

Bryan Devoe is the owner of Fitzgerald’s Foods, a family-owned grocery store in town that teamed up with the compassionate response team.

“I just had a phone call from a lady she said we wouldn’t have groceries if we couldn’t do this because her husband has underlying health conditions,” said Bryan Devoe, an owner of Fitzgerald’s Foods in Simsbury.

Once an order is placed it is then shopped for paid for and bagged. Then a volunteer like Rob picks up the order places it in the back of his car and off it goes.

“The process is very very easy,” said Courtney Carey of Simsbury.

Mrs. Carey is grateful for the free service that helps keep her safe.

“I believe this is just one more demonstration of what first church Simsbury is and whenever there is a need they come right forward and do whatever they can,” said Courtney Carey of Simsbury.

A group of warriors strong in faith.

“We not only offer a word of hope to people in these challenging times but we put that into practice with the work of our volunteers,” said George Harris the Senior Minister at First Church in Simsbury.