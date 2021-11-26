Wednesday’s Warrior Special: Celebrating warriors across Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — This holiday season we are celebrating teams of warriors from across Connecticut.

We begin with a group of warriors in the New Haven area who bring compassion to work each and every day.

After battling COVID-19 for nearly a year in the hospital and rehab centers, a Wolcott man is finally home. Here’s his inspiring story:

Young warriors in our state are doing great work for others. A teenager from North Haven did not let the pandemic stop her from giving back.

Helping out his community in a number of ways, this Fairfield firefighter is proud to protect and serve:

A warrior for moms and babies, a local couple is rolling up their sleeves and doing just that. A look at their loving tribute to their little one:

We have introduced you to Homes for the Brave a few times in the past. Now we show you how a group of warriors stepped out for the brave:

COVID came in like a wrecking ball in 2020 but Connecticut residents came together in the face of adversity. There are so many acts of kindness happening across the state in spite of it all, and so much to be grateful for this holiday season.