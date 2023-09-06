UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Here we go! Laura and I geared up and safely suited up all for the cause.

“The money from here goes to Special Olympics,” said Special Olympics Connecticut Athlete, Matthew Glad.

“We are going to raise over $100,000 for our programs. It’s important for us to give our athletes every opportunity to show everyone what they can do, all the possibilities they have in their life to give them the opportunity to have a full life” added Michael Mason, Present and CEO of Special Olympics Connecticut

This exhilarating fundraiser brings Special Olympics Connecticut to new heights – literally! Fundraisers and some brave, brave Special Olympics Athletes “Go Over The Edge”– rappelling Mohegan Sun’s Sky tower.

Me and Hutch took part and yes, it may seem crazy, but when you remember why you are doing it, it is so worth it!

“I am grateful for Special Olympics because when I first started this I was very, very shy and when I joined the law enforcement torch run it made me a better person,” said Special Olympics Connecticut Athlete, Angie D’Amico.

“Special Olympics CT is a very good team” added Special Olympics Connecticut Athlete, Nicholas Margolfo

“Let me win but if I cannot win let me be brave in the attempt,” said Special Olympics Connecticut Athlete, Matthew Glad.

To learn more about SOCT, click here.