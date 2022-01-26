Wednesday’s Warrior: Students at Our Lady of Mount Carmel donate essentials to a nearby shelter

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Sometimes, there is strength in numbers, and students at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Waterbury prove that when you work together, great things can be done!

“Every child in the school lined up around the school. We collected blankets, hats, gloves, socks, and money to buy boots” said Sister Patricia McCarthy,

Forming a human chain, one by one, “they passed the blankets from the beginning room where we had stored them, all through the school. Every child was part it from three years old and on.”

From there, four cars were loaded up with all of the blanket bundles and then donated to a nearby shelter.

“I’m blessed enough to be able to help people in need. It made me feel happy and grateful for everything I have,” said Geo who is an 8th grader at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School

As Sister Patricia McCarthy, who was the mind behind this project reminds students, “It could be one of us that could be homeless. It’s our brothers and our sisters that’s on the streets.”

Strong in faith, this school community is fulfilling its calling. “ We are a catholic school and you know were taught hopefully we try to be like Christ it’s who we are.”