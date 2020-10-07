Wednesday’s Warrior: The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A local animal shelter in Branford is keeping to its mission in helping others, and their pets, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a lot of different animals that have come through the doors here. They get brought here for lots of different reasons. Sometimes it’s because people financially can’t afford them any longer. Sometimes divorce or are losing their home. So there’s just lots of different reasons why people have to give up their animals,” said Laura Burban, Director of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

Now another reason… COVID-19.

“People are struggling to feed their animals,” said Burban.

The pandemic has brought on financial hardships.

“A lot of people are feeling bad that they’ve lost their job and it’s hard on them already and they really don’t want to give up their animal.”

But the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford is working to help.

“We always tell people, ‘Don’t be afraid to call us and ask for help.’”

During a time when being distant from one another is the recommendation, Laura Burban is uniting her staff and volunteers more than ever.

“Our main mission is to protect the public and to also protect the animals.”

For nearly 18 years, the shelter has been assisting families by helping pay for their pet’s medical costs, vaccinations, food and so much more.

It’s thanks to community support and donations that make it possible.

But this year, the coronavirus pandemic has brought things to a crawl.

“So we cant have our normal fundraisers like we would throughout the year. It’s impacted us in that we haven’t raised as much money as we typically would,” Burban explained.

The pandemic has impacted a lot of businesses and non-profits and the shelter is no exception but during a time whey they have been receiving a lot less, they have been giving a lot more.

“We did start a pet food delivery program for people who were immune-compromised, elderly… just scared to go out. We will deliver pet food right to them.”

Making the Dan Cosgrove Community, warriors.

“Animals provide us with mental stimulation and therapeutic values. We have been helping people by reaching out to people to see what their needs are.”

The shelter is renovating and expanding and they need help reaching their goal of $1 million. If you would like to donate, adopt or volunteer you can visit their website branford-ct.gov/departments/animal-shelter.