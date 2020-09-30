Wednesday’s Warrior: The Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, “A lot of angst and fear.” It forced thousands of businesses and non-profits alike all across Connecticut to temporarily shut down. Something that was not put on hold was food insecurity.

“A lot of uncertainty,” said Steve Werlin, Executive Director of The Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen. “Fairly early on in the spring, we actually saw our numbers rise very dramatically.”

The Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen in New Haven and Executive Director Steve Werlin, recognized that the need to help was more important than ever.

“Our mission is to work with the people who are most in need in New Haven so we never really considered shutting down altogether. Life is difficult for them. Life was difficult before covid and life is even more difficult during covid.”

DESK jumped into action and appropriately adjusted the way they serve the city. Rain or shine, tents and tables full of food were set up on site.

“We painted socially distanced footprints.” Said Steve Werlin, Executive Director of The Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen

Volunteers serve as many as 150 people every night.

“We had a moral obligation to continue to stay open.” Said Steve Werlin, Executive Director of The Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen

It’s an organization full of staff and volunteers. Warriors who, amid a pandemic, chose to show up and serve.

“Everyone here is very committed to the mission they understand why what they’re doing is important they understand the need to provide this service to those in need in the community,” said Steve.

On top of their nightly dinners, DESK also has a grocery delivery service and weekly food pantry. Their concern however, is how they will be able to continue to serve outside in the cold.

