Wednesday’s Warrior: The Foodservice Staff at Bucks Hill Elementary School

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — “We are grateful to come to work and to take care of the children,” said Patricia Lowe, the lead member of the Foodservice Group at Bucks Hill Elementary School.

Food insecurity is a real problem among students at Waterbury schools.

“Without having their brains and body nourished its impossible for you to expect a child to function or respond in an academic way,” said Megan Drewry a third-grade teacher at Bucks Hill Elementary School.

Since the pandemic hit, a lot has changed for families – hardships grew harder. One thing that has remained the same:

“We love the children,” said Patricia.

The love that fills Bucks Hill Elementary School and the love that is packed in every to-go meal. That is why Mrs. Drewry believes, “Our lunch staff are warriors.”

Waterbury Public Schools have been closed for months now at least when it comes to in-class learning but their doors remain open for breakfast lunch and now dinner.

“Very important, very important. I know that if we weren’t doing this, there would be kids going to bed hungry,” said Patricia.

Patricia and her team go to work every day to make meals for the students to make sure they don’t go hungry.

“These children struggle all year long and now it’s even harder.”

The impact of COVID-19 has a lot of families wondering more than ever how they’re going to put food on the table. But the Waterbury school district is helping out.

“We have 25 schools open doing this service.”

Bucks Hill is one of them. Since March 16, across the Brass City, over 200,000 meals have been distributed.

“A lot of our kids rely on breakfast and lunch to get them through the day so it’s important that that continues in order for them to learn and be healthy at the same time,” said Megan.

Now dinner is also offered at a first come first serve basis.

“Every meal is nutricious,” said Patricia.

It’s no doubt that the food service staff help keep stomachs full which gives warriors like Patricia “a full heart and it makes me sleep better at night.”