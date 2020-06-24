Wednesday’s Warrior: The Heroes of CT Central Kitchen

The COVID-19 pandemic has left millions of American’s jobless.

“I lost my job pretty early in the whole pandemic situation,” said Alex Rocco, Co-founder of CT Central Kitchen

Alex Rocco is one of them. After losing his job as a Chef in Manhattan, he left New York City and came back to Connecticut

“You could easily be sitting home and doing nothing,” said Alex.

But instead, he put his culinary skills to good use and that is how CT Central Kitchen was founded.

“It’s gratifying,” said Alex.

Now, Alex and his father along with some volunteers feed the people of Bridgeport every Monday.

“Totally free, ya we don’t charge anything. Coming down here and giving them a hot plate of food of chicken beans and rice. And you see it on their face they always smile when they get it and they’re always happy when they get it.”

Stemming from three generations of family experience in the restaurant business, Alex says that true success is understanding that there is something inherently bigger than just ourselves in this world.

“The community has been extremely excited about it. We are just grateful that we can even be in the opportunity to be giving out food in this situation.” said Alex.

When they’re not serving out of a borrowed pizza truck. You can find them hand-delivering meals to shelters around the park city.

“We’ve served over 25,000 trays of food,” said Alex.

